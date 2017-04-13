Gov. Wolf orders state flags to be flown at half-staff to honor fallen firefighter

Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday ordered flags at the state Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of a 72-year-old Lebanon County firefighter who died Saturday, hours after responding to a traffic accident. James Yiengst of Myerstown, whose death is considered to have occurred in the line of duty, was a 55-year member of Keystone Hook and Ladder Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.