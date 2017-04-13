Gov. Wolf orders state flags to be flown at half-staff to honor fallen firefighter
Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday ordered flags at the state Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of a 72-year-old Lebanon County firefighter who died Saturday, hours after responding to a traffic accident. James Yiengst of Myerstown, whose death is considered to have occurred in the line of duty, was a 55-year member of Keystone Hook and Ladder Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Myerstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
|BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Township shooting (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Mee
|121
|Police blotter (Jan '09)
|Aug '16
|mister d
|2
|Beverly smith (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rick leitzel
|1
|Amish Mafia returns to airwaves (Mar '13)
|Jul '16
|d nolt awaits bi...
|4
|Former Redwood Drive Resident Admits Molesting ... (Mar '10)
|Jun '16
|girl needs help
|3
|police, fire log - 8/7 (Aug '10)
|May '16
|xxx
|14
Find what you want!
Search Myerstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC