Flood advisory in Lebanon County The National Weather Service in State College has issued a flood advisory which includes Lebanon County. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2oFvxvT YDR journalists Gordon Rago and Jason Plotkin encounter a sudden sheet of driving wind and rain while driving west on U.S. 30 across the Susquehanna River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.