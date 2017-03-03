Two Lebanon County men arrested, charged for sexually assaulting a minor

Eric Snyder, 53, of Myerstown Borough, and Joseph Wenzler, 52, of Lebanon City, were arrested for multiple felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse after sexually abusing the same girl, Pennsylvania State Police at Jonestown reported. The alleged incidents occurred over a span of eight years from September 2008 to September 2016.

