Myerstown man charged for making bomb threat at Lebanon VA hospital
A Mayerstown man is accused of making a bomb threat at the Lebanon Veterans Administration hospital last summer. The Lebanon County Detective Bureau charged 50 year old Scot Moyer with Terroristic Threats.
