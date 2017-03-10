Myerstown man charged for making bomb...

Myerstown man charged for making bomb threat at Lebanon VA hospital

Friday Mar 10 Read more: WPMT-TV York

A Mayerstown man is accused of making a bomb threat at the Lebanon Veterans Administration hospital last summer. The Lebanon County Detective Bureau charged 50 year old Scot Moyer with Terroristic Threats.

