Little Mountain Doubles Capacity with an RMGT 9

Friday Mar 17

March 17, 2017 - Little Mountain Printing, based in Myerstown, Pa., installed the RMGT 9 Series press in October of last year. The company plans to host an open house March 30-31, 2017, for its customers and members of the local community to come in and see the new press up and running, and get a better idea of what it can do.

