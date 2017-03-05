Enck's gun range is locked and loaded

Enck's gun range is locked and loaded

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Enck's Gun Barn, 17 E. Main Ave., Myerstown, recently opened up its brand new indoor shooting range -- the only public range of its kind in eastern Lebanon County. Enck's gun range is locked and loaded Enck's Gun Barn, 17 E. Main Ave., Myerstown, recently opened up its brand new indoor shooting range -- the only public range of its kind in eastern Lebanon County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myerstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 257
News BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Township shooting (Feb '11) Sep '16 Mee 121
News Police blotter (Jan '09) Aug '16 mister d 2
Beverly smith (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rick leitzel 1
News Amish Mafia returns to airwaves (Mar '13) Jul '16 d nolt awaits bi... 4
News Former Redwood Drive Resident Admits Molesting ... (Mar '10) Jun '16 girl needs help 3
News police, fire log - 8/7 (Aug '10) May '16 xxx 14
See all Myerstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myerstown Forum Now

Myerstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myerstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Myerstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,407,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC