2 charged with sexual assault of minor
Two Lebanon County men have been charged with the sexual assault of the same girl throughout roughly eight years beginning when she was the age of 6. Joseph Leroy Wenzler, 52, of Lebanon, sexually assaulted the girl several times when she was between the ages of 6-12, state police said Thursday. Eric Todd Snyder, 53, of Myerstown, sexually assaulted the girl several times when she was between the ages of 9-14, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Myerstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
|BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Township shooting (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Mee
|121
|Police blotter (Jan '09)
|Aug '16
|mister d
|2
|Beverly smith (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rick leitzel
|1
|Amish Mafia returns to airwaves (Mar '13)
|Jul '16
|d nolt awaits bi...
|4
|Former Redwood Drive Resident Admits Molesting ... (Mar '10)
|Jun '16
|girl needs help
|3
|police, fire log - 8/7 (Aug '10)
|May '16
|xxx
|14
Find what you want!
Search Myerstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC