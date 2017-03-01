2 charged with sexual assault of minor

Two Lebanon County men have been charged with the sexual assault of the same girl throughout roughly eight years beginning when she was the age of 6. Joseph Leroy Wenzler, 52, of Lebanon, sexually assaulted the girl several times when she was between the ages of 6-12, state police said Thursday. Eric Todd Snyder, 53, of Myerstown, sexually assaulted the girl several times when she was between the ages of 9-14, according to police.

