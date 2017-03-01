2 charged with sexual assault of minor

2 charged with sexual assault of minor

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Two Lebanon County men have been charged with the sexual assault of the same girl throughout roughly eight years beginning when she was the age of 6. Joseph Leroy Wenzler, 52, of Lebanon, sexually assaulted the girl several times when she was between the ages of 6-12, state police said Thursday. Eric Todd Snyder, 53, of Myerstown, sexually assaulted the girl several times when she was between the ages of 9-14, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myerstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 257
News BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Township shooting (Feb '11) Sep '16 Mee 121
News Police blotter (Jan '09) Aug '16 mister d 2
Beverly smith (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rick leitzel 1
News Amish Mafia returns to airwaves (Mar '13) Jul '16 d nolt awaits bi... 4
News Former Redwood Drive Resident Admits Molesting ... (Mar '10) Jun '16 girl needs help 3
News police, fire log - 8/7 (Aug '10) May '16 xxx 14
See all Myerstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myerstown Forum Now

Myerstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myerstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Myerstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,874 • Total comments across all topics: 279,266,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC