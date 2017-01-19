Urgent need for blood donors
Urgent need for blood donors Severe weather across the U.S. has cancelled scheduled blood drives, leaving a shortage of available supply for patients. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2jDxaqB Following several rounds of severe winter weather in many parts of the country, the American Red Cross urges eligible blood and platelet donors to help restock its shelves to overcome a shortage.
