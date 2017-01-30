United Way to hold campaign celebration

The United Way of Lebanon County will hold its 2016-17 campaign celebration Thursday, Feb. 2 at StoneRidge Poplar Run, 440 E. Lincoln Ave., Myerstown, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Campaign chair, Greg Weaber of Cornwall Manor, will announce the total amount raised during the five-month long "Great Things Happen When We Live United" campaign to over 120 United Way supporters, program partners and volunteers, according to a press release.

