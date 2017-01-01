Roots & Branches: Insights aplenty in prayer booka
Roots & Branches: Insights aplenty in prayer book record "This beginning is made in the name of the Lord." Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2hHd0e1 So begins the translation of family information recorded by hand in a German prayer book by members of the Daniel Hiester family, collateral ancestors of my mother Mildred Hiester Beidler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Myerstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Township shooting (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Mee
|121
|Police blotter (Jan '09)
|Aug '16
|mister d
|2
|Beverly smith
|Jul '16
|Rick leitzel
|1
|Amish Mafia returns to airwaves (Mar '13)
|Jul '16
|d nolt awaits bi...
|4
|Former Redwood Drive Resident Admits Molesting ... (Mar '10)
|Jun '16
|girl needs help
|3
|police, fire log - 8/7 (Aug '10)
|May '16
|xxx
|14
|Dixie reunion plans rev up (Jun '11)
|May '16
|Cynnene Halsell J...
|37
Find what you want!
Search Myerstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC