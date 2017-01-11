Myerstown-Elco Rotary Club students of the month Myerstown-Elco Rotary Club students of the month for January. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2ilrhxu The Myerstown-Elco Rotary Club has recognized Hannah Richards, Bohdan Adams, Ryan Stone and Grace Firestine as Students of the Month for January from Elco High School.

