Myerstown burglar sent to prison for 1-2 years
A 19-year-old Myerstown man has been sentenced to Lebanon County prison for one to two years for twice burglarizing a home in December 2015. Myerstown burglar sent to prison for 1-2 years A 19-year-old Myerstown man has been sentenced to Lebanon County prison for one to two years for twice burglarizing a home in December 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Myerstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Township shooting (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Mee
|121
|Police blotter (Jan '09)
|Aug '16
|mister d
|2
|Beverly smith
|Jul '16
|Rick leitzel
|1
|Amish Mafia returns to airwaves (Mar '13)
|Jul '16
|d nolt awaits bi...
|4
|Former Redwood Drive Resident Admits Molesting ... (Mar '10)
|Jun '16
|girl needs help
|3
|police, fire log - 8/7 (Aug '10)
|May '16
|xxx
|14
|Dixie reunion plans rev up (Jun '11)
|May '16
|Cynnene Halsell J...
|37
Find what you want!
Search Myerstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC