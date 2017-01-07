A 19-year-old Myerstown man has been sentenced to Lebanon County prison for one to two years for twice burglarizing a home in December 2015. Myerstown burglar sent to prison for 1-2 years A 19-year-old Myerstown man has been sentenced to Lebanon County prison for one to two years for twice burglarizing a home in December 2015.

