Blotter: Wheels, tires stolen in S. L...

Blotter: Wheels, tires stolen in S. Lebanon

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Blotter: Wheels, tires stolen in S. Lebanon Nearly $3,000 worth of car parts belonging to a South Lebanon man were stolen over the weekend. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2kpCfE4 Wheels and tires on a 2015 Honda Accord belonging to Hector Trinidad were stolen overnight Saturday while it was parked to the rear of his home at 514 East Cumberland St., South Lebanon Township, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myerstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan 20 Anonymous 257
News BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Township shooting (Feb '11) Sep '16 Mee 121
News Police blotter (Jan '09) Aug '16 mister d 2
Beverly smith (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rick leitzel 1
News Amish Mafia returns to airwaves (Mar '13) Jul '16 d nolt awaits bi... 4
News Former Redwood Drive Resident Admits Molesting ... (Mar '10) Jun '16 girl needs help 3
News police, fire log - 8/7 (Aug '10) May '16 xxx 14
See all Myerstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myerstown Forum Now

Myerstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myerstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Myerstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,751 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC