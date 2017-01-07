Blotter: Quiet day around Lebanon County It was a quiet day around Lebanon County for police and fire crews. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2jfLu5o Tree Down: Ono and Palmyra Citizens fire companies were dispatched at 7:26 p.m. Friday to 1069 Gravel Hill Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.