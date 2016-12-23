Poplar Run residents perform in concert

Ringing in Christmas Cheer The holiday spirit was kindled as the StoneRidge Bell Ringers, made up of nine wonderful residents, gave a concert on Wednesday, December 1 at StoneRidge Poplar Run's Theatre on Main in Myerstown. Poplar Run residents perform in concert Ringing in Christmas Cheer The holiday spirit was kindled as the StoneRidge Bell Ringers, made up of nine wonderful residents, gave a concert on Wednesday, December 1 at StoneRidge Poplar Run's Theatre on Main in Myerstown.

