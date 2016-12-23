Poplar Run residents perform in concert
Ringing in Christmas Cheer The holiday spirit was kindled as the StoneRidge Bell Ringers, made up of nine wonderful residents, gave a concert on Wednesday, December 1 at StoneRidge Poplar Run's Theatre on Main in Myerstown.
