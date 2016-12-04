Blotter: Man missing from Philhaven f...

Blotter: Man missing from Philhaven found ina

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 4 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Blotter: Man missing from Philhaven found in Harrisburg An Amish man missing from Philhaven's Plain Communities Outpatient Clinic was found at a truck stop in Harrisburg. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2gE2aFn An Amish man who went missing after he walked away from the Plain Communities Outpatient Clinic was found at a truck stop in Harrisburg Saturday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myerstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Township shooting (Feb '11) Sep '16 Mee 121
News Police blotter (Jan '09) Aug '16 mister d 2
Beverly smith Jul '16 Rick leitzel 1
News Amish Mafia returns to airwaves (Mar '13) Jul '16 d nolt awaits bi... 4
News Former Redwood Drive Resident Admits Molesting ... (Mar '10) Jun '16 girl needs help 3
News police, fire log - 8/7 (Aug '10) May '16 xxx 14
News Dixie reunion plans rev up (Jun '11) May '16 Cynnene Halsell J... 37
See all Myerstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myerstown Forum Now

Myerstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myerstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Myerstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,796 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,139

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC