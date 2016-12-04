Blotter: Man missing from Philhaven found ina

Blotter: Man missing from Philhaven found in Harrisburg An Amish man missing from Philhaven's Plain Communities Outpatient Clinic was found at a truck stop in Harrisburg. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2gE2aFn An Amish man who went missing after he walked away from the Plain Communities Outpatient Clinic was found at a truck stop in Harrisburg Saturday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.