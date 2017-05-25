Kabaka Pyramid: ready for the road

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Jamaica Observer

Just like his other reggae revival mates, Kabaka Pyramid also has a packed summer schedule which sees him performing on both sides of the Atlantic and spots in between. The singer known for Well Done, Never Gonna Be A Slave and Mi Alright with Chronixx is all set to promote his music in North America and in Europe for three months starting next month.

