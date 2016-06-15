DUI suspected in Avenue of the Giants crash

On June 15, 2016, at approximately 12:45 PM, A 1998 Subaru Legacy driven by 36 year old Myers Flat resident Bud Ross, was traveling southbound on SR-254 , just south of milepost marker 14.50. 27 year old Virginia resident Alexander Menner was the right front passenger, and 45 year old Arizona resident Carlos Vargas was seated in the rear passenger compartment of the Subaru.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.