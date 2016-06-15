DUI suspected in Avenue of the Giants crash
On June 15, 2016, at approximately 12:45 PM, A 1998 Subaru Legacy driven by 36 year old Myers Flat resident Bud Ross, was traveling southbound on SR-254 , just south of milepost marker 14.50. 27 year old Virginia resident Alexander Menner was the right front passenger, and 45 year old Arizona resident Carlos Vargas was seated in the rear passenger compartment of the Subaru.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Myers Flat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bus ticket
|Dec 10
|SassyKat
|1
|Want to work 18 dont have car a job that gives ...
|Dec 2
|Mia
|2
|stranded out of gas in Kentucky need help please..
|Nov '16
|odie
|1
|Are supplements good or bad and how much should... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|CountingJoys
|2
|straned
|Oct '16
|damium22
|1
|Ripped up off
|Sep '16
|Lizzymoe
|1
|Coronera s office IDs woman found dead near Mye... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Chablis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myers Flat Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC