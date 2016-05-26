In Remembrance

In Remembrance

May 26, 2016 Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

I grew up around many veterans among my mother's Yurok people and my father's Maidu and Achumawi people from northeastern California. I've had the privilege to speak with several veterans who served with my grandfather and great-uncle in World War II.

