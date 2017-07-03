Monday, July 3rd, 2017
Michael Myers from Muskogee, Oklahoma, 22, who called in a bomb threat to a police station from the pay phone in its lobby. The caller said he, "placed a bomb at the police station" and said he was a terrorist and wanted to turn himself in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskogee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penny Baker (Jan '10)
|Jun 13
|Karma
|13
|Muskogee Music Thread (May '12)
|Jun 6
|Musikologist
|20
|A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|WalmartRamen
|62
|Grand jury indicts area residents (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Just saying
|54
|Muskogee county DHS workers lie...... (Mar '11)
|May '17
|Loretta Rowe
|49
|2 people arrested in drowning of Jarret Clark (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Allen hargrove
|131
|Girls that peg
|Apr '17
|WalmartRamen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Muskogee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC