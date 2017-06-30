Tom Coburn Talks AIDS
As sponsor of the HIV Prevention Act of 1997, Rep. Tom Coburn has the current distinction of being identified by most of the AIDS community as public enemy number one. All the signs are there, say activists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskogee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penny Baker (Jan '10)
|Jun 13
|Karma
|13
|Muskogee Music Thread (May '12)
|Jun 6
|Musikologist
|20
|A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|WalmartRamen
|62
|Grand jury indicts area residents (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Just saying
|54
|Muskogee county DHS workers lie...... (Mar '11)
|May '17
|Loretta Rowe
|49
|2 people arrested in drowning of Jarret Clark (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Allen hargrove
|131
|Girls that peg
|Apr '17
|WalmartRamen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Muskogee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC