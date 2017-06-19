Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 11:00AM CDT expiring June 17 at...
ARZ019-020-029-OKZ049-053-058-062-063-067-068-070>076-172100- /O.CON.KTSA.HT.Y.0001.170617T1600Z-170618T0200Z/ Crawford-Franklin-Sebastian-Pushmataha-Choctaw-Ottawa-Mayes- Delaware-Wagoner-Cherokee-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg- Haskell-Latimer-Le Flore- Including the cities of Van Buren, Ozark, Charleston, Fort Smith, Antlers, Clayton, Hugo, Miami, Pryor, Grove, Jay, Wagoner, Tahlequah, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler, Wilburton, and Poteau 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 17 2017 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * TEMPERATURE...High temperatures in the middle to upper 90s will combine with increased relative humidity values..and will result in heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Add your comments below
Muskogee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penny Baker (Jan '10)
|Jun 13
|Karma
|13
|Muskogee Music Thread (May '12)
|Jun 6
|Musikologist
|20
|A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|WalmartRamen
|62
|Grand jury indicts area residents (Jun '09)
|May 26
|Just saying
|54
|Muskogee county DHS workers lie...... (Mar '11)
|May '17
|Loretta Rowe
|49
|2 people arrested in drowning of Jarret Clark (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Allen hargrove
|131
|Girls that peg
|Apr '17
|WalmartRamen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Muskogee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC