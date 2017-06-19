Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 11:00...

Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 11:00AM CDT expiring June 17 at...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Fox 23

ARZ019-020-029-OKZ049-053-058-062-063-067-068-070>076-172100- /O.CON.KTSA.HT.Y.0001.170617T1600Z-170618T0200Z/ Crawford-Franklin-Sebastian-Pushmataha-Choctaw-Ottawa-Mayes- Delaware-Wagoner-Cherokee-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg- Haskell-Latimer-Le Flore- Including the cities of Van Buren, Ozark, Charleston, Fort Smith, Antlers, Clayton, Hugo, Miami, Pryor, Grove, Jay, Wagoner, Tahlequah, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler, Wilburton, and Poteau 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 17 2017 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * TEMPERATURE...High temperatures in the middle to upper 90s will combine with increased relative humidity values..and will result in heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees this afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskogee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Penny Baker (Jan '10) Jun 13 Karma 13
Muskogee Music Thread (May '12) Jun 6 Musikologist 20
A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15) Jun 4 WalmartRamen 62
News Grand jury indicts area residents (Jun '09) May 26 Just saying 54
Muskogee county DHS workers lie...... (Mar '11) May '17 Loretta Rowe 49
News 2 people arrested in drowning of Jarret Clark (Aug '07) Apr '17 Allen hargrove 131
Girls that peg Apr '17 WalmartRamen 3
See all Muskogee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskogee Forum Now

Muskogee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskogee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Muskogee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,446 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC