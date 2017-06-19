gives $29K to Alice Robertson Junior High School in Muskogee
The Cherokee Nation recently donated $29,000 to Alice Robertson Junior High School in Muskogee to help construct an outdoor classroom focused on environmental sciences. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker, Deputy Chief S. Joe Crittenden, Tribal Councilor Don Garvin and Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. presented the check to Alice Robertson Junior High Principal Peggy Jones and Indian Education Liaison Jerrod Adair.
