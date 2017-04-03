Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 4 at 6:50PM CDT expiring...
OKC021-101-135-050015- /O.CON.KTSA.SV.W.0069.000000T0000Z-170405T0015Z/ Sequoyah OK-Cherokee OK-Muskogee OK- 650 PM CDT TUE APR 4 2017 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SEQUOYAH...SOUTH CENTRAL CHEROKEE AND EASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES... At 650 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Braggs to 5 miles northeast of Porum, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Add your comments below
Muskogee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15)
|Mar 31
|Walmartramen
|55
|Girls that peg
|Mar 24
|WalmartRamen
|2
|Muskogee county DHS workers lie...... (Mar '11)
|Mar 11
|Rie
|47
|ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12)
|Mar 10
|Concerned citizen
|28
|Fort Gibson. The next Hulbert of Speed Traps? (Aug '13)
|Feb '17
|Dee
|4
|Firefighting clown arrested after 'having sex w...
|Jan '17
|WalmartRamen
|1
|Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi...
|Jan '17
|Unknown
|2
Find what you want!
Search Muskogee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC