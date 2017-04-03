Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 4 at 6:50PM CDT expiring...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued Ap...

OKC021-101-135-050015- /O.CON.KTSA.SV.W.0069.000000T0000Z-170405T0015Z/ Sequoyah OK-Cherokee OK-Muskogee OK- 650 PM CDT TUE APR 4 2017 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SEQUOYAH...SOUTH CENTRAL CHEROKEE AND EASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES... At 650 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Braggs to 5 miles northeast of Porum, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

