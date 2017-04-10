Oklahoma student creates 'alternate prom' after date denied
A Muskogee student says she was disappointed to learn that she wouldn't be able to take a close friend to prom as her date. Alexis Morse wanted to take her friend, T.T. Glass, to her prom at Muskogee High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskogee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tahlequah's Operation Trainwreck Nets Seven Dru... (Nov '09)
|Apr 7
|Lee st kings
|131
|A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 5
|WalmartRamen
|56
|Girls that peg
|Mar 24
|WalmartRamen
|2
|Muskogee county DHS workers lie...... (Mar '11)
|Mar 11
|Rie
|47
|ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|Concerned citizen
|28
|Fort Gibson. The next Hulbert of Speed Traps? (Aug '13)
|Feb '17
|Dee
|4
|Firefighting clown arrested after 'having sex w...
|Jan '17
|WalmartRamen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muskogee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC