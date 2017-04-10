Oklahoma student creates 'alternate p...

Oklahoma student creates 'alternate prom' after date denied

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

A Muskogee student says she was disappointed to learn that she wouldn't be able to take a close friend to prom as her date. Alexis Morse wanted to take her friend, T.T. Glass, to her prom at Muskogee High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskogee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tahlequah's Operation Trainwreck Nets Seven Dru... (Nov '09) Apr 7 Lee st kings 131
A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15) Apr 5 WalmartRamen 56
Girls that peg Mar 24 WalmartRamen 2
Muskogee county DHS workers lie...... (Mar '11) Mar 11 Rie 47
ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12) Mar '17 Concerned citizen 28
Fort Gibson. The next Hulbert of Speed Traps? (Aug '13) Feb '17 Dee 4
News Firefighting clown arrested after 'having sex w... Jan '17 WalmartRamen 1
See all Muskogee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskogee Forum Now

Muskogee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskogee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Muskogee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,523 • Total comments across all topics: 280,194,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC