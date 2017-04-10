Muskogee County municipal judge arrested for reportedly abusing his wife
A Muskogee County municipal judge was arrested Friday morning on allegations he abused his wife, the Muskogee Police Department said Saturday in a statement. C. Bart Fite - who was booked into jail under his full name Coleman Vartow Fite - was booked into jail about 7:20 a.m. on a complaint of domestic assault and battery, according to a representative from the jail.
