Landmark Cancer Center Gains Efficiency with eRAD Platform

Thursday Apr 6

It is the information technology division of RadNet, Inc., the largest imaging center network in the U.S. Landmark Cancer Centers has locations in multiple states, including the site in Muskogee, and provides comprehensive cancer treatment services to patients using state-of-the-art techniques and medications. eRAD successfully deployed its PACS and EHR-Certified RIS, as well as its Native Speech Recognition and Insurance Eligibility & Verification module.

