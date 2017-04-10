Heartland Cooks: The Original Girl Scout Cookie
The first known Girl Scout Troop to sell cookies was the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma in the year 1917. The practice caught on, and five years later in 1922 the original Girl Scout Cookie recipe was published in The American Girl magazine.
