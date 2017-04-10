Heartland Cooks: The Original Girl Sc...

Heartland Cooks: The Original Girl Scout Cookie

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: KFVS12

The first known Girl Scout Troop to sell cookies was the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma in the year 1917. The practice caught on, and five years later in 1922 the original Girl Scout Cookie recipe was published in The American Girl magazine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskogee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15) Apr 10 WalmartRamen 57
News Tahlequah's Operation Trainwreck Nets Seven Dru... (Nov '09) Apr 7 Lee st kings 131
Girls that peg Mar 24 WalmartRamen 2
Muskogee county DHS workers lie...... (Mar '11) Mar '17 Rie 47
ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12) Mar '17 Concerned citizen 28
Fort Gibson. The next Hulbert of Speed Traps? (Aug '13) Feb '17 Dee 4
News Firefighting clown arrested after 'having sex w... Jan '17 WalmartRamen 1
See all Muskogee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskogee Forum Now

Muskogee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskogee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Muskogee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC