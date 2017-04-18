2 people found dead inside burned eastern Oklahoma home
Muskogee County Sheriff Rob Frazier told reporters the two were found Wednesday by firefighters in a rural area southeast of Muskogee. Frazier said the bodies were being sent to the state medical examiner's office for identification and to determine the causes of their deaths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskogee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 people arrested in drowning of Jarret Clark (Aug '07)
|20 hr
|Allen hargrove
|131
|Girls that peg
|Tue
|WalmartRamen
|3
|A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 10
|WalmartRamen
|57
|Tahlequah's Operation Trainwreck Nets Seven Dru... (Nov '09)
|Apr 7
|Lee st kings
|131
|Muskogee county DHS workers lie...... (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|Rie
|47
|ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|Concerned citizen
|28
|Fort Gibson. The next Hulbert of Speed Traps? (Aug '13)
|Feb '17
|Dee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Muskogee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC