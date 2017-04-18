2 people found dead inside burned eas...

2 people found dead inside burned eastern Oklahoma home

Muskogee County Sheriff Rob Frazier told reporters the two were found Wednesday by firefighters in a rural area southeast of Muskogee. Frazier said the bodies were being sent to the state medical examiner's office for identification and to determine the causes of their deaths.

