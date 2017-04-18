2 arrested in connection to 2016 homi...

2 arrested in connection to 2016 homicide3 hours ago

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: KJRH

Areal Flood Watch issued April 20 at 2:44PM CDT expiring April 22 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole Areal Flood Watch issued April 20 at 5:10AM CDT expiring April 22 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole Areal Flood Watch issued April 20 at 3:25AM CDT expiring April 22 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington TULSA -- Two men have been arrested in connection to Tulsa's 82nd homicide of 2016, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KJRH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskogee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 people arrested in drowning of Jarret Clark (Aug '07) Wed Allen hargrove 131
Girls that peg Tue WalmartRamen 3
A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15) Apr 10 WalmartRamen 57
News Tahlequah's Operation Trainwreck Nets Seven Dru... (Nov '09) Apr 7 Lee st kings 131
Muskogee county DHS workers lie...... (Mar '11) Mar '17 Rie 47
ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12) Mar '17 Concerned citizen 28
Fort Gibson. The next Hulbert of Speed Traps? (Aug '13) Feb '17 Dee 4
See all Muskogee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskogee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Muskogee County was issued at April 20 at 3:25AM CDT

Muskogee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskogee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Muskogee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,244 • Total comments across all topics: 280,435,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC