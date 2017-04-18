2 arrested in connection to 2016 homicide3 hours ago

Areal Flood Watch issued April 20 at 2:44PM CDT expiring April 22 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole Areal Flood Watch issued April 20 at 5:10AM CDT expiring April 22 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole Areal Flood Watch issued April 20 at 3:25AM CDT expiring April 22 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington TULSA -- Two men have been arrested in connection to Tulsa's 82nd homicide of 2016, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KJRH.