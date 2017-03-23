Woman pleads guilty to role in mariju...

Woman pleads guilty to role in marijuana smuggling deaths

Read more: KSWO

A woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the deaths of two Oklahoma men who were found in a burning pickup in northern Colorado. The Greeley Tribune reports 27-year-old Samantha Simmons pleaded guilty Wednesday to being an accessory to a crime.

