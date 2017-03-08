Tornado Watch Issued For Much Of NE Oklahoma
Counties in the watch include, Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Kay LeFlore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington. News On 6 Meteorologist Dick Faurot says a dry line/cold front is moving across the state, increasing the chance of storms, some of which could be severe.
