Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 9 at 9:54PM CST expiring...

OKC061-101-135-100415- /O.CON.KTSA.SV.W.0040.000000T0000Z-170310T0415Z/ Haskell OK-Sequoyah OK-Muskogee OK- 954 PM CST THU MAR 9 2017 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN HASKELL...WESTERN SEQUOYAH AND EAST CENTRAL MUSKOGEE COUNTIES... At 953 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vian, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

