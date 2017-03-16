Mysterious letter may help police sol...

Mysterious letter may help police solve 34-year-old cold case

Authorities say they still do not know who killed a Muskogee business owner nearly 34 years ago, but they say a letter now could lead them to new evidence. Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge told KJRH that he received a letter two years ago about the murder of Loyd Calvin Morgan.

