Muskogee Teen Charged With Two Counts Of Rape

The arrest affidavit shows the first count happened on January 24th, 2017 with a 15-year-old girl; the second count with a 16-year-old girl on Valentine's Day. A 19-year-old Muskogee man has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree rape, and this isn't the first time.

