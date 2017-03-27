Muskogee Police Officer Arrested On D...

Muskogee Police Officer Arrested On Domestic Assault Charge

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Muskogee police officer Brian Hackett was arrested and booked into the Muskogee County Jail Saturday on a charge of domestic assault with a deadly weapon. According to Muskogee police, the department conducted a preliminary investigation after Hackett was accused of hitting his wife in the head with his service pistol.

