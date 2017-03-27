Muskogee Police Officer Arrested On Domestic Assault Charge
Muskogee police officer Brian Hackett was arrested and booked into the Muskogee County Jail Saturday on a charge of domestic assault with a deadly weapon. According to Muskogee police, the department conducted a preliminary investigation after Hackett was accused of hitting his wife in the head with his service pistol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Muskogee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Walmartramen
|54
|Girls that peg
|Mar 24
|WalmartRamen
|2
|Muskogee county DHS workers lie...... (Mar '11)
|Mar 11
|Rie
|47
|ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12)
|Mar 10
|Concerned citizen
|28
|Fort Gibson. The next Hulbert of Speed Traps? (Aug '13)
|Feb '17
|Dee
|4
|Firefighting clown arrested after 'having sex w...
|Jan '17
|WalmartRamen
|1
|Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi...
|Jan '17
|Unknown
|2
Find what you want!
Search Muskogee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC