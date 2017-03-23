Lawton Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years of cookie sales
This year, Girl Scouts across America celebrate 100 years of selling those cookies we crave. It's extra special for the scouts in Oklahoma because cookie selling originated in Muskogee, Okla.
