Human remains identified as that of missing Oklahoma woman
Human remains discovered by children playing in a creek in Muskogee have been identified as that of a missing Oklahoma woman. Muskogee Police Department officials say the decomposing body of 55-year-old Deborah Brooks of Muskogee was discovered about 1 p.m. Friday in a creek east of the Muskogee Turnpike.
