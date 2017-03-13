Human remains identified as that of m...

Human remains identified as that of missing Oklahoma woman

Human remains discovered by children playing in a creek in Muskogee have been identified as that of a missing Oklahoma woman. Muskogee Police Department officials say the decomposing body of 55-year-old Deborah Brooks of Muskogee was discovered about 1 p.m. Friday in a creek east of the Muskogee Turnpike.

