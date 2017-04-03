Body of missing Muskogee man found near Arkansas River
MUSKOGEE, OK The body of missing Muskogee man Brandon Welch, 21, was recovered over the weekend near the Arkansas River. According to KFOR, a boater noticed a body less than a mile away from Three Forks Harbor around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
