Second person nabbed for child porn involving firefighter
Divorced mom-of-two is accused of letting ex-firefighter Zackery Perry to molest 6-year-old girl in her case Perry, 30, was arrested in January for suspected possession of child porn, distributing porn, child sexual exploitation and crimes against nature Perry was part of Muskogee Fire Department's Clown Society, performing skits about fire safety for children under stage name 'Scooter' He is also accused of being involved in production of video depicting sex acts between a woman and a dog Police in Oklahoma have arrested a second suspect in connection to a child pornography and bestiality case that also landed a fire department clown behind bars last month.
Muskogee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15)
|13 hr
|walmartramen
|49
|ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12)
|Tue
|WalmartRamen
|27
|Firefighting clown arrested after 'having sex w...
|Jan 25
|WalmartRamen
|1
|Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi...
|Jan 17
|Unknown
|2
|Hoarders Episode in Muskogee
|Jan 16
|WalmartRamen
|2
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Jan 16
|TrkDriver
|2
|Melissa Robbins
|Jan 13
|Interested party
|1
