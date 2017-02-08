Second person nabbed for child porn i...

Second person nabbed for child porn involving firefighter

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Divorced mom-of-two is accused of letting ex-firefighter Zackery Perry to molest 6-year-old girl in her case Perry, 30, was arrested in January for suspected possession of child porn, distributing porn, child sexual exploitation and crimes against nature Perry was part of Muskogee Fire Department's Clown Society, performing skits about fire safety for children under stage name 'Scooter' He is also accused of being involved in production of video depicting sex acts between a woman and a dog Police in Oklahoma have arrested a second suspect in connection to a child pornography and bestiality case that also landed a fire department clown behind bars last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskogee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15) 13 hr walmartramen 49
ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12) Tue WalmartRamen 27
News Firefighting clown arrested after 'having sex w... Jan 25 WalmartRamen 1
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... Jan 17 Unknown 2
Hoarders Episode in Muskogee Jan 16 WalmartRamen 2
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Jan 16 TrkDriver 2
Melissa Robbins Jan 13 Interested party 1
See all Muskogee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskogee Forum Now

Muskogee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskogee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Muskogee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,749 • Total comments across all topics: 278,701,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC