Second person nabbed for child porn involving firefighter

Divorced mom-of-two is accused of letting ex-firefighter Zackery Perry to molest 6-year-old girl in her case Perry, 30, was arrested in January for suspected possession of child porn, distributing porn, child sexual exploitation and crimes against nature Perry was part of Muskogee Fire Department's Clown Society, performing skits about fire safety for children under stage name 'Scooter' He is also accused of being involved in production of video depicting sex acts between a woman and a dog Police in Oklahoma have arrested a second suspect in connection to a child pornography and bestiality case that also landed a fire department clown behind bars last month.

