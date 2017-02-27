School issues debated in House -

School issues debated in House -

Legislation to require students to be knowledgeable about civics, to eliminate unfunded mandates on schools, and to track the incidence and distribution of state taxes, were debated recently in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Legislation that would require all students to pass a civics exam in order to graduate from high school or receive a GED diploma cleared a House committee recently in a split vote.

