Police Arrest Woman In Connection To Muskogee Firefighter Child Porn Case
Muskogee police have arrested a second person in connection to a January child pornography case that resulted in the arrest of a Muskogee firefighter. Firefighter Zackery Perry was arrested January 6, 2017, on complaints of publication and distribution of child pornography, police said.
