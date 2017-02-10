Police Arrest Woman In Connection To ...

Police Arrest Woman In Connection To Former Muskogee Firefighter Child Porn Case

Monday Feb 6

Muskogee police have arrested a second person in connection to a January child pornography case that resulted in the arrest of a former Muskogee firefighter. Police said Perry allegedly sent messages and videos of what investigators believe to be child pornography.

