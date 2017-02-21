ODOT hosts open house on future SH-10...

ODOT hosts open house on future SH-10A project

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Based on evaluation and comparison, and comments received at a stakeholder meeting in October, ODOT has selected Alternative 2 as the preferred route. Advantages are that it provides continued access to Paradise Hill, meets current design criteria, is less expensive, and has less impacts to Tribal land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskogee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Gibson. The next Hulbert of Speed Traps? (Aug '13) Feb 11 Dee 4
A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15) Feb 9 Walmartraman 50
ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12) Feb 7 WalmartRamen 27
News Firefighting clown arrested after 'having sex w... Jan 25 WalmartRamen 1
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... Jan '17 Unknown 2
Hoarders Episode in Muskogee Jan '17 WalmartRamen 2
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Jan '17 TrkDriver 2
See all Muskogee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskogee Forum Now

Muskogee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskogee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Muskogee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,666 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC