Muskogee Grandmother Sentenced To 25 Years For Toddler's Death

A Muskogee woman was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the August 2015 death of her 3-year-old grandson. Kimberly Morning was charged after an autopsy report that found morphine in Emmitt Rakes' system three times the adult limit, said Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.