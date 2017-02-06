Muskogee Grandmother Sentenced To 25 ...

Muskogee Grandmother Sentenced To 25 Years For Toddler's Death

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A Muskogee woman was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the August 2015 death of her 3-year-old grandson. Kimberly Morning was charged after an autopsy report that found morphine in Emmitt Rakes' system three times the adult limit, said Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskogee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12) Jan 30 Pissed Off 25
A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15) Jan 30 WalmartRamen 47
News Firefighting clown arrested after 'having sex w... Jan 25 WalmartRamen 1
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... Jan 17 Unknown 2
Hoarders Episode in Muskogee Jan 16 WalmartRamen 2
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Jan 16 TrkDriver 2
Melissa Robbins Jan 13 Interested party 1
See all Muskogee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskogee Forum Now

Muskogee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskogee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Muskogee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC