Muskogee Grandmother Sentenced To 25 Years For Toddler's Death
A Muskogee woman was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the August 2015 death of her 3-year-old grandson. Kimberly Morning was charged after an autopsy report that found morphine in Emmitt Rakes' system three times the adult limit, said Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge.
