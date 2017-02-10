Governor Fallin issues burn ban for 5...

Governor Fallin issues burn ban for 53 Oklahoma counties

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Governor Mary Fallin issued a two-week burn ban for most of the state due to extreme weather conditions and high fire danger Friday afternoon. The ban covers the following counties: Adair, Atoka, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Coal, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Haskell, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, McCurtain, McIntosh, Marshall, Mayes, Murray, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskogee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15) Feb 27 WalmartRamen 51
Fort Gibson. The next Hulbert of Speed Traps? (Aug '13) Feb 11 Dee 4
ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12) Feb 7 WalmartRamen 27
News Firefighting clown arrested after 'having sex w... Jan '17 WalmartRamen 1
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... Jan '17 Unknown 2
Hoarders Episode in Muskogee Jan '17 WalmartRamen 2
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Jan '17 TrkDriver 2
See all Muskogee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskogee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Muskogee County was issued at March 06 at 6:50PM CST

Muskogee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskogee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Muskogee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,577 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC