Former soldier creates app for Oklahoma veterans
A new Android app being made available at no cost for Muskogee, Okla.-area veterans will plug them into practically every resource they could need or want. The Barracks is the brainchild of Army veteran Victor Lezama.
Read more at Stars and Stripes.
