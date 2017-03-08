Former Muskogee Jail Supervisors Sent...

Former Muskogee Jail Supervisors Sentenced To More Time In Prison

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Two former jailers at the Muskogee County Jail have been resentenced to longer terms in prison for violating the civil rights of inmates. Federal prosecutors say 46-year-old former jail superintendent Raymond Barnes was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison and 35-year-old former assistant superintendent Christopher Brown was sentenced to one year in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskogee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15) Feb 27 WalmartRamen 51
Fort Gibson. The next Hulbert of Speed Traps? (Aug '13) Feb 11 Dee 4
ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12) Feb 7 WalmartRamen 27
News Firefighting clown arrested after 'having sex w... Jan '17 WalmartRamen 1
News Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi... Jan '17 Unknown 2
Hoarders Episode in Muskogee Jan '17 WalmartRamen 2
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Jan '17 TrkDriver 2
See all Muskogee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskogee Forum Now

Muskogee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskogee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Muskogee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,581 • Total comments across all topics: 279,412,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC