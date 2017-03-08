Former Muskogee Jail Supervisors Sentenced To More Time In Prison
Two former jailers at the Muskogee County Jail have been resentenced to longer terms in prison for violating the civil rights of inmates. Federal prosecutors say 46-year-old former jail superintendent Raymond Barnes was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison and 35-year-old former assistant superintendent Christopher Brown was sentenced to one year in prison.
