Fire Weather Warning issued February 23 at 3:59PM CST expiring...

OKZ067-068-070-072-076-240100- /O.EXA.KTSA.FW.W.0006.000000T0000Z-170224T0100Z/ Wagoner-Cherokee-Muskogee-Sequoyah-Le Flore- 359 PM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS... The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 7 PM CST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Wagoner, Cherokee, Muskogee, Sequoyah, and Le Flore counties.

