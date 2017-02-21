Fire Weather Warning issued February 23 at 3:59PM CST expiring...
OKZ067-068-070-072-076-240100- /O.EXA.KTSA.FW.W.0006.000000T0000Z-170224T0100Z/ Wagoner-Cherokee-Muskogee-Sequoyah-Le Flore- 359 PM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS... The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 7 PM CST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Wagoner, Cherokee, Muskogee, Sequoyah, and Le Flore counties.
Muskogee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Gibson. The next Hulbert of Speed Traps? (Aug '13)
|Feb 11
|Dee
|4
|A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15)
|Feb 9
|Walmartraman
|50
|ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12)
|Feb 7
|WalmartRamen
|27
|Firefighting clown arrested after 'having sex w...
|Jan 25
|WalmartRamen
|1
|Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi...
|Jan '17
|Unknown
|2
|Hoarders Episode in Muskogee
|Jan '17
|WalmartRamen
|2
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Jan '17
|TrkDriver
|2
