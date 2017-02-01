Winter means it's cookie time
The Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida, under which Florida Keys troops fall, started selling cookies Jan. 19 and will do so until Feb. 12. You'll find the scouts in front of stories with scores of boxes of: The national cookie sale has its roots in 1917 when Girl Scouts in Muskogee, Okla., hit upon the idea to fund their projects by selling cookies they made themselves in their kitchens at home. Other troops took note and the idea of Girl Scouts selling cookies took off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Muskogee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ray's house-drug rehab (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Pissed Off
|25
|A wild lawyer here I met her in the 90's Tulsa ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 30
|WalmartRamen
|47
|Firefighting clown arrested after 'having sex w...
|Jan 25
|WalmartRamen
|1
|Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi...
|Jan 17
|Unknown
|2
|Hoarders Episode in Muskogee
|Jan 16
|WalmartRamen
|2
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Jan 16
|TrkDriver
|2
|Melissa Robbins
|Jan 13
|Interested party
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muskogee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC