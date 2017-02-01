Winter means it's cookie time

The Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida, under which Florida Keys troops fall, started selling cookies Jan. 19 and will do so until Feb. 12. You'll find the scouts in front of stories with scores of boxes of: The national cookie sale has its roots in 1917 when Girl Scouts in Muskogee, Okla., hit upon the idea to fund their projects by selling cookies they made themselves in their kitchens at home. Other troops took note and the idea of Girl Scouts selling cookies took off.

